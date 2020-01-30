Chennai

Madras varsity results tomorrow

Results of UG/PG/professional degree examinations of the University of Madras, held in November 2019, will be published on the evening of January 31, according to the registrar. To check results, go to: www.results.unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in or www.ideunom.ac.in.

Candidates admitted from the academic year 2018-19 for MA/MSc/MCom, MSW, MA (LM), MBA/MA (HRM)/MSc (IT)/MSc (CS) courses, from 2015-16 for MSc (CST), MA (Narya) (five-year integrated) and from 2017-18 for MCA and UG degree courses can apply for revaluation only through their colleges from February 3 to 10.

Revaluation fee per paper is ₹1,000. The current UG candidates and those who had passed out on or before 2016-17 can apply for revaulation and retotalling only through their colleges from February 3 to 10. The fee for retotalling is ₹300 per paper, the official said.

Jan 30, 2020

