Madras University teachers yet to receive payment for valuation

Many teachers who took up valuation for November / December semester exams at the University of Madras are still awaiting remuneration.

For instance, a section of teachers who corrected the papers of students of the Computer Science departments have not been paid the money. An affected teacher said the CS department is divided into two boards - A and B. Those in the A board evaluate first year students’ papers and teachers in B board evaluate second and third year students’ papers.

The teacher who belonged to the B board are yet to receive their remuneration. “For each paper we are paid ₹12 and we should get around ₹4,000,” said a teacher from a self-financing college affiliated to the university.

A professor, who is teaching English, said he had been called for valuation for the past six years. “Usually on the last day of valuation, the payment is made. The delay began after demonetisation. Through valuation I could get an extra income of around ₹13,000,” he said. “Teachers evaluating subjects such as Statistics, Mathematics, and English get a substantial amount, up to over ₹15,000,” he added.

With the lockdown being extended, some teachers who have not been paid yet, especially in self-financing colleges feel the pinch.

University Vice Chancellor P. Duraisamy said he had instructed the officials to clear the payment for valuation by Monday. “We have already paid the remuneration for paper valuation to more than 50% of the teachers in early March and for the remaining, the cheque was prepared to send to the bank on March 20. Due to prohibitory orders, our administrative staff could not come to the university from March 22. Under the present situation, we have managed to pay the salary of our staff and teachers for the month of March with a couple of staff,” he said.