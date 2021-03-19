Chennai

Madras varsity convocation on April 8

The University of Madras will conduct its 163rd convocation on April 8.

Applications for the convocation for Ph. D. holders are available at the enquiry counter on the Chepauk campus. Candidates can collect the same either from the office on payment of ₹25 or download it from the university website www.unom.ac.in.

The last date to submit applications is March 25, according to registrar in-charge N. Mathivanan.

