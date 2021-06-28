Chennai

Madras High Court CJ inaugurates COVID-19 vaccination camp

A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to an advocate in the presence of Chief Justice Sanjib Bannerjee   | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam. B

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a special COVID-19 vaccination camp at the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) premises in Chennai for advocates, advocate clerks, court staff and their family members.

The camp has been organised jointly by the State government, BCTNP and Neethi Karangal, a pro bono legal aid wing of the Tamil Nadu Senior Advocates Forum. It was aimed at inoculating as many individuals as possible, according to BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and M.M. Sundresh, Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson, Bar Council of India vice-chairman S. Prabakaran, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi participated.


