Madras HC asks Chennai Corporation to constitute squads to regulate traffic in GST road

The Madras High Court has directed the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police to constitute special squads for effective and efficient control of traffic on Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and in strategic locations of other important roads in the city.

Justice SM Subramaniam also ordered that the Commissioner must initiate swift action on complaints against police personnel regarding demand or acceptance of "freebies, bribes, mamool or other extraneous consideration" from shopkeepers to turn a blind eye towards parking of vehicles in no parking areas.


