Madras Art Weekend kicks-off with a lineup of artworks by local, international artists

November 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Madras Art Weekend (MAW), the first-of-its-kind event in Chennai, has kicked-off with a lineup of exhibits, conversations, and sensorial experiences at The Park, Nungambakkam. The events will go on until December 3.

Visitors will experience artworks of over 100 artists from Chennai and beyond, two international artists, and a series of talks and workshops focusing on making art inclusive and engaging.

‘The Moving Arc’ by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, curated by Roobina Karode encapsulating artistic encounters from the 1940s, is being brought to the city. There will also be a textile exhibition, Sutr Santati — Textiles of Tamil Nadu, curated by textile revivalist Lavina Baldota, Vipin Das and Prabhu Viswanathan at Raw Mango.

On December 1 and 2, Kairassi, a non-profit organisation that works with artists with disabilities will showcase a collection of artworks created by 14 artists, a live braille installation by Clarke Reynolds and a collection of sculptures created by students from the Mary Clubwala Jadhav School for the Deaf.

The British Deputy High Commissioner of Chennai Oliver Balhatchett and his wife Raylsi Balhatchett, an avid art collector, will open their home to the city for ‘Spotlight on the South’, a showcase of artwork by emerging and established artists from Chennai.

The Madras Art Weekend, for its second edition this year, has also partnered with NalandaWay Foundation’s Art Vandi, a truck which travels around remote villages in Tamil Nadu, teaching art to children from marginalised communities. Artwork created by these children will be showcased at the Madras Literary Society on December 3.

The Hindu is the media partner for the event. Details on more exhibits is at www.madrasartweekend.com.