HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lungs transported from Coimbatore to Chennai in 1.5 hours

The organ was shifted via a green corridor created from the Chennai airport to MGM Healthcare with the help of the Airport Authority of India, Coimbatore, Chennai, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police

May 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The lungs of a patient declared brain dead at a private hospital in Coimbatore were airlifted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai, on Wednesday for a transplantation that was performed within 90 minutes.

The organ was shifted via a green corridor created from the Chennai airport to MGM Healthcare with the help of the Airport Authority of India, Coimbatore, Chennai, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police. The airlifted lung was transplanted into a 78-year-old man who was on ECMO for around two months as he was suffering from non-resolving Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The transplant was successfully performed by the team of KR. Balakrishnan, Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, and Apar Jindal, Clinical Director of lung transplant, pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at MGM Hospital.

Related Topics

Chennai / private health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.