LPG consumers worried about subsidy withdrawal

Government’s silence on issue adds to woes

With LPG subsidy falling under ₹30 per cylinder from June, many consumers are wondering if they are getting any money at all in their bank accounts. Rumours of the government stopping the subsidy are also adding fuel to the fire.

“At least five customers walk in seeking clarification on a daily basis, especially since they do not get text messages from banks as the amount is too small. They are used to the subsidy being over ₹200. During this time last year, it was over ₹100. This month it is ₹24 in the city. The amount varies according to the market. The government gives more subsidy to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana customers. In fact, it has given three free cylinders to them,” an LPG distributor in the city said.

Bharat Petroleum’s sale

Oil industry sources said the government was planning to do away with the LPG subsidy.

“The proposed sale of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is causing disturbance in the market. Consumers are apprehensive about how the new owner will treat them. They wonder if the subsidy will continue and if the same level of service will be maintained,” another distributor said.

Distributors said there should be some kind of announcement regarding this to reassure the consumers.

On the other hand, consumers are facing issues with the receipt of delivery authentication codes (DAC) that they have to provide to the delivery personnel.

“Many times they don’t get the code because their message inbox will be full or the mobile number might have changed. Around 15%- 20% of consumers walk in daily with issues relating to the DAC,” the manager at an agency said.

Oil industry officials said deliveries would be carried out even if the consumers did not get the DAC. It is a mode of contactless delivery, they said.