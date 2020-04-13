LPG consumers flock to gas agencies seeking free refills

LPG consumers have been flocking to gas agencies asking if they were eligible for the free cylinders as announced by the Central government.

Oil companies had announced that consumers under the Ujjwala Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) will get three free refills for the months of April, May and June.

“For the past few days we have been getting at least 5-6 customers daily asking if they were eligible for the scheme. And they come in with the gas book, which clearly shows they are not under the Ujjwala Scheme,” said a distributor.

Already, distributors said they have been finding it difficult to function due to police restrictions on the roads. “Since agencies are kept open as we come under essential services, customers prefer to come straight to our offices rather than calling us. One person came and said if we are giving free cylinders he was ready to join the Ujjwala Scheme,” said a distributor in West Chennai.

There have also been instances of cooking gas consumers not accepting refills during delivery since they don’t have cash to pay for it and the bookings had to be cancelled. “The government announcement seems to have only created confusion among the people. Text messages could be sent to non-Ujjwala customers saying they need not reach out to their agency as they will not be eligible for the free cylinders. Or better, they could provide free cylinders or refills on loan since many don’t have cash on hand to pay for cylinders,” said a distributor of South Chennai, hoping that oil companies would step in to bring in clarity to customers.

Around 30 lakh consumers in the State get supplies under the Ujjwala Scheme.