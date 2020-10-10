Chennai

Low-pressure area may cause rain for two days

Respite from heat: Sudden showers lashed some areas of Chennai on Friday. K. Pichumani   | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

Peple of Chennai can look forward to cool weather and mild showers in the next two days.

Owing to the low-pressure area formed over the north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, Chennai and its suburbs are likely to get rain in the next 48 hours, officials of the Meteorological Department said.

“The sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers are likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius,” it said.

Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to get heavy to very heavy rain, the department added.

