Lockdown garden notes from a terrace and a balcony in Chennai

Lakshmi Venky and Maya Ganesh with their harvest. Photos: Special Arrangement

First things first, interest in vegetable gardening seems to be on the rise during lockdown. Just two random examples pointing in this direction — Raghu Kumar of Organic Garden Foundation reports three times the usual addition in a one-month period. Prakash Rajasekharan of Inspiring Organic Terrace Gardens, talks about a gallop in the numbers.

It may have to do with the desire for self-sufficiency in terms of veggies; and two, availability of time due to the lockdown as a factor encouraging fledgling home gardeners to learn pick up skillsets.

But now, access to resources for beginner and fledgling gardeners are scare. Those with green thumbs, especially those engaged in regenerative farming, however say it is a problem that can be tackled, effortlessly and cost-effectively – we’ll get to that in a bit.

Here are two stories, both rooted in the lockdown – one from a terrace in Jafferkhanpet and the other from a balcony in Nungambakkam – that prove home gardening is an environmental, social and civic intervention.

For Lakshmi Venky, a terrace gardener, her 1,500 sq.ft terrace at her house in Anna Nagar defines self-sufficiency during these times.

“All the summer veggies are available at my terrace garden, and I step out only for very few vegetables outside,” says Lakshmi, and that can be a great blessing during the lockdown.

Lakshmi reveals she shares some of the produce with friends and neighbours, which makes for social connect.

However, the most powerful and now-pertinent point of social caring she is driving home was how gardening can make things easy for conservancy workers.

Civic & social action

Every terrace or home gardener worth their salt compost at home. Wet waste is the sizeable portion of household waste, and that is taken care of at the household level, if families compost. Such a situation can be a great help to conservancy workers especially during the COVID-19 crisis when they are stretched to their limits, points out Lakshmi.

Besides, there is a lot of recycling that can happen on account of terrace gardening, adds Lakshmi. Old discarded mugs and pet bottles can be used as pots, thereby preventing them from polluting the environment.

From kitchen waste

Maya Ganesh, a regenerative agriculturist, had cleared the plants in her balcony garden in Nungambakkam, relocating them to another place, as she was going to be away from Chennai for a long time.

Maya Ganesh

Her plans fell through unexpectedly due to the COVID-19 crisis, and the lockdown happened.

That is when she raised a garden from the scratch, on the same balcony.

“I just used the cuttings from what was meant for the kitchen Pasalai Keerai / Malabar Spinach stalks, Mint stalks, Ceylon Pasalai Keerai stalks/ Ceylon Spinach, Karpooravalli/ Indian Borage cuttings. And then bulbs and root vegetables,” says Maya, adding, “small onions can be grown for onion chives (the leaves); garlic chives;. beetroot tops for edible leaves; pineapple tops, sepankazhagu bulbs, shooting ginger roots can be grown. For seeds, you just have to look in to the fruits basket: you have fresh papaya seeds, musk melon seeds, methi/ vendayam/ Fenugreek greens from seeds, and mustard seed microgreens.”

For the pots, Maya went to takeaway containers plus whatever empty pots that she already had. She explains, “You need to make a hole at the bottom of the takeaway containers, plug the hole with a stone or any broken piece and fill it with whatever soil or compost you have.”