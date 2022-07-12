Local product outlets in railway stations a big hit among commuters

The pan-India launch of the 5,000 outlets under the ‘One Station One Product’ project will be completed by September this year

Silk saree outlet at the Central station topped list in the pan-India ranking of stalls set up under the ‘One Station One Product’ project even as the outlet registered a revenue of over ₹5.5 lakh till June. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Southern Railway launched the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) to promote local artisans and handicraft products and opened a stall for Kancheepuram silk sarees at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station. Since the stall for silk sarees was inaugurated in the Central station in March this year, the project has become a hit among the indigenous producers involved in producing textiles, handicrafts and agricultural and food products, helping them rake in good profits. The OSOP project has been expanded to 53 stations across the six railway divisions within three months.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations officer, Southern Railway, said since the OSOP was inaugurated in Chennai division, the project has not looked back and has earned a total revenue of ₹1.2 crore from the stalls in 53 stations. The success of the OSOP project has received a good response with the sixth phase rolled out in which 36 new stations have been added. The number of stations covered under the OSOP project stands at 89, the railway official added.

The silk saree outlet at the Central station has topped the list in the pan-India ranking of stalls even as the outlet registered a revenue of more than ₹5.5 lakh till June. The Southern Railway has OSOP outlets selling Sungudi and Kancheepuram silk sarees, palm products, Palani panchamirtham and Srivilliputtur khoa. He added that the Southern Railway had identified outlets to be opened at 483 stations in phases with the Indian Railways setting a target of 5,000 outlets in the country.

