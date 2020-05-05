Liquor outlets will not be reopened on May 7 within Chennai city limits

The State government announced on Tuesday that Tasmac outlets in Chennai will not be opened on May 7 as announced earlier. The date of reopening will be announced later.

Taking into consideration the prevailing situation, the government had earlier decided to reopen Tasmac outlets, which have been closed for more than a month since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced. On Monday, the government had announced that all outlets except those located in containment areas will be reopened from May 7. On Tuesday morning however, the government issued a release announcing that Tasmac outlets would not be opened on May 7 in Chennai. Over 700 shops fall under this zone.

Earlier, the government had said states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka had opened liquor shops and, hence, people residing at State borders have been queuing up at the shops, and it was becoming difficult for the government to prevent them from crossing the borders.