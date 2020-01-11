Chennai

Link buses to operate for Pongal

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will be operating special link buses from various parts of the city for facilitating access for commuters to the six bus termini.

The State Transport Department will operate over 16,000 buses for Pongal, from six locations. MTC will be operating link buses round-the-clock.

In a press release, the MTC said 310 special link buses would be operated for three days, from January 12 to 14.

