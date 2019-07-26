Light showers to continue

With the city continuing to receive rainfall on Thursday, Chennai Corporation officials have advised residents to restore rainwater harvesting structures.

Nungambakkam received 23 mm of rainfall and Meenambakkam reported 78 mm.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said it was the "wettest day of the year in Chennai". Rains were reported in Alandur, Guindy, K.K. Nagar and areas on the outskirts such as Chembarabakkam, Poonamallee and Sriperumbudur. Meteorological officials said light rains would continue for a few more days.

Corporation officials found roads in areas such as Mylapore, Royapettah, Teynampet and Nungambakkam damaged by residents to reduce inundation.

Civic officials visited households to encourage residents to clear rainwater harvesting structures.