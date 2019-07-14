Light showers, overcast skies to cool city down

Residents can look forward to pleasant weather over the next few days, with the Meteorological Department predicting some showers.

Chennai and Puducherry may get scattered rainfall and there may be light to moderate rain for the next 48 hours, officials of the department said.

“The sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively,” the department said.

The city may be getting showers due to convective activity, officials said.

On Friday night, some areas in the city, including Anna Salai, Abhiramapuram, Arumbakkam, Choolaimedu and Thoraipakkam received light rain.

Heavy downpour

Several districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Villupuram may get heavy rain.

For a 24-hour period, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Tirukoilur in Villupuram district got the maximum of 11 cm; Polur in Tiruvannamalai district, Barur in Krishnagiri district and Kaveripakkam in Vellore district got 9 cm, 7 cm and 6 cm, respectively.