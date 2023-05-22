HamberMenu
Light rains likely over some places in Chennai today

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 - 37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 28 - 29 degree Celsius, as per the forecast

May 22, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A woman with an umbrella sheltering herself from the sun, in Chennai, last week. Light rains are forecast for Monday, May 22, 2023.

A woman with an umbrella sheltering herself from the sun, in Chennai, last week. Light rains are forecast for Monday, May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Some areas in Chennai city are likely to get light rains on Monday, with the Regional Meteorological Centre, forecasting partly cloudy skies. 

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 28-29 degree Celsius.

Until 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, a few places in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts experienced rainfall. The Tirur Krishi Vigyan Kendra all-weather station in Tiruvallur district recorded 4 cm of rain and the station at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district registered 1 cm of rainfall.

For Monday, for the rest of the State, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, the forecast is light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning over one or two places.  

