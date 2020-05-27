Chennai

Life convict in Ayanavaram sexual assault case ends life at Puzhal prison

Prison staff found the body of the 42-year-old in a bathroom on Wednesday afternoon

 

A life convict in the Ayanavaram sexual assault case ended his life at the Central Prison, Puzhal, on Wednesday, said prison sources.

The prisoner has been identified as N. Palani, 42, who was lodged in the AB-1 Block of the Central Prison where convicted prisoners are lodged to serve their prison terms. At 12.45 p.m, he came out from his cell and went into a bathroom attached outside the cell. He ended his life in the bathroom and the prison staff found him dead inside.

Police personnel in Puzhal were informed and the body was taken for a post-mortem examination . He had been depressed for some time, said a source.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigated the case.

In July 2018, personnel from the All-Women Police Station, Ayanavaram, arrested 17 persons — all of them service staff at an apartment complex where the victim lived with her family. They were accused of committing aggravated sexual assault and aggravated penetrative assault on several occasions, from January 15 to July 14, 2018, and convicted for it.

A special court had convicted 15 of the 17 offenders. Among the 15, the court had sentenced four of them — Ravikumar, 58, a lift operator; Suresh, 34, plumber; Abishek, 25; and Palani, 42, a security staff -- to undergo imprisonment for the remainder of their natural life, or until death.

Those in distress of who have suicidal tendencies can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 4:43:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/life-convict-in-ayanavaram-sexual-assault-case-ends-life-at-puzhal-prison/article31686643.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY