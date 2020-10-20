Less than 30 streets are now containment zones

Tondiarpet and Royapuram have seven streets each

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city has come down to 29, with Ambattur zone remaining free of such streets.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, which resumed barricading of streets in the first week of October after COVID-19 positive cases started increasing, had at one time blocked 70 streets. Ambattur zone, which had the highest number of 29 streets barricaded, does not figure in the latest containment zone data provided by the civic body.

There are 29 containment streets now with Tondiarpet and Royapuram in north Chennai accounting for seven streets each.

There are no containment streets in the five zones of Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Perungudi.

A senior official of the civic body said the barricading of streets was done only in places where there were more than three or four COVID-19 cases.

The containment measures are only part of preventive steps, he added.