Less than 30% engg. seats filled after 3 rounds of counselling

At the end of the third round of online counselling for engineering courses, only 27% of the seats had been filled in the State.

Data from Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission committee on Tuesday revealed that 46,213 seats had been filled as against a sanctioned intake of 1,67,652 seats.

The self-financing engineering colleges had taken the brunt of the rejection with just 22% of the seats being filled.

Of the 479 colleges that are participating in the counselling this year, 34 had not admitted even one student. Only 69 colleges had registered an admission of 50% or more.

A total of 204 colleges have registered less than 10% admission so far.

The Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Salem and the College of Engineering, Guindy, had registered 100% admission, however.

While government-aided colleges had 20 vacancies, the government colleges had 296 vacancies.

In contrast, Anna University’s constituent and regional colleges had filled 5,515 (58%) of 8,840 seats.

Autonomy to colleges has not helped them fill the seats. Among the top 50 colleges that managed to fill 65% of their intake, 34 are autonomous institutions. But 14 other colleges with autonomous status have not received acceptance.

The good news is that the top 50 self-financing colleges which have performed well have been chosen for their accredited courses, infrastructure, placement ability and campus life, according to the Society for Engineering Education Enrichment.

Its analysis has pointed out that of the top 50 institutions, 49 have National Board of Accreditation and 48 are accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Among them 21 institutes are among the top 200 slots in the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

Even among these institutions, SSN College and Sri Venkateswara of Kancheepuram and Kumaraguru and Sri Krishna College of Coimbatore, filled up a large number of their seats in the first round itself.