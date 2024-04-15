Leaky pipeline under Durgabai Deshmukh Road mended

April 15, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s sewer pipeline system under Durgabai Deshmukh Road was making its presence felt over it. A manhole was leaking its contents on a section of the road (under Adyar bridge), narrow on account of Metro Rail work.

The leaky contents first made a curious sight. Before long, the faulty pipeline system was making a splash, the leak having become pronounced. The volume of the fluid oozing on to the road now being on the higher side, when a vehicle would hit the manhole or thereabouts, sewage would slosh around, even splash about, sometimes getting neatly ironed chinos of a passing motorist soiled.

On April 11, the patch was opened up and the problem was diagnosed. Reportely, the leak was emanating from a pipeline joint. It was promised the work would be completed by the end of the day. When the work was being executed, a vast piece of the road was barricaded.

As promised, the work was completed by the end of the day. On April 12, the section witnessed regular traffic movement. Three metal boards have been placed on the patch where repairs have been carried out — in all likelihood as a temporary measure. These boards seem to function as a speed breaker. Vehicles slow down while negotiating the boards.

It is difficult not to recall how a similar board placed on a cave-in spot further down Durgabai Deshmukh was causing motorcyclists to slid and fall. Based on inputs from the Ahbiramapuram traffic police, that board was dismantled.