Chennai

‘Lay a pipe connecting lake to pond’

Work under way at Chitlapakkam lake. Photo: special arrangement.

Work under way at Chitlapakkam lake. Photo: special arrangement.  

Even as the work on restoring the Chitlapakkam lake is under way, Chitlapakkam residents have requested the Water Resources Department to a pipe channeling excess rainwater from the lake to a nearby pond and another one to carry water from the lake to an overhead tank on the premises of Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat office.

L. Sundararaman, president, Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, says, “There is a pond on Muthalamman Koil Street situated within two kilometres from the lake. When excess rainwater is channeled from the lake to the pond, it helps replenish the ground water table on Anna Street and Nehru Street in Chitlapakkam.”

The other request, installation of a pipe to carry water from the lake to the overhead tank will help supply sufficient drinking water to the residents.

The lake restoration work is expected to be completed by the end of August, say residents.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2020 10:57:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/lay-a-pipe-connecting-lake-to-pond/article32053750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY