‘Lay a pipe connecting lake to pond’

Even as the work on restoring the Chitlapakkam lake is under way, Chitlapakkam residents have requested the Water Resources Department to a pipe channeling excess rainwater from the lake to a nearby pond and another one to carry water from the lake to an overhead tank on the premises of Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat office.
L. Sundararaman, president, Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, says, “There is a pond on Muthalamman Koil Street situated within two kilometres from the lake. When excess rainwater is channeled from the lake to the pond, it helps replenish the ground water table on Anna Street and Nehru Street in Chitlapakkam.”
The other request, installation of a pipe to carry water from the lake to the overhead tank will help supply sufficient drinking water to the residents.
The lake restoration work is expected to be completed by the end of August, say residents.
