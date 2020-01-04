Lawyers protest against CAA, NPR, NRC

A group of lawyers practising in the Madras High Court resorted to a peaceful human chain protest on NSC Bose Road outside the court campus on Friday to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.
Designated senior counsel Nalini P. Chidambaram, R. Shunmugasundaram, R. Vaigai, Badar Sayeed and a host of advocates including N.G.R. Prasad, T. Mohan and D. Nagasaila participated in the protest. The participants also read aloud the preamble to the Constitution to impress upon its secular character.
