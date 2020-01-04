Chennai

Lawyers protest against CAA, NPR, NRC

more-in

A group of lawyers practising in the Madras High Court resorted to a peaceful human chain protest on NSC Bose Road outside the court campus on Friday to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Designated senior counsel Nalini P. Chidambaram, R. Shunmugasundaram, R. Vaigai, Badar Sayeed and a host of advocates including N.G.R. Prasad, T. Mohan and D. Nagasaila participated in the protest. The participants also read aloud the preamble to the Constitution to impress upon its secular character.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 1:35:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/lawyers-protest-against-caa-npr-nrc/article30474364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY