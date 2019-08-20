Chennai

Law school comes up

The Chettinad Academy of Research and Eduction has launched a School of Law. The college will offer 74 courses besides specialisation (Honours) in Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Rights, International Economic Law and Policy, Arbitration and Human Rights. Legal subjects such as jurisprudence, Tort law will also be taught.

Former chief justice of India Dipak Misra, who inaugurated the college said legal education is quite coveted and it is imperative to have a strong, experienced and an international standard of education system. MAMR Muthiah, trustee of the Academy said the institution will have the best-in-class international faculty.

