Lanson Group JMD Reeta Lankalingam dead

Reeta Lankalingam, joint managing director, Lanson Group, ended her life on Thursday. She was 49 years old.

Her husband is M. Lankalingam, chairman and managing director of Lanson Group, a major car dealer.

The couple resided in a bungalow on Kothari Road, Nungambakkam. At 9 a.m. on Thursday, S. Yesupadam, a supervisor, came to the house and got no response from her. She was found dead in her bedroom.

He then called up Nungambakkam police. On information, police personnel reached the spot and broke open the door. They recovered her body and sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post mortem. In connection with this, further investigation is on, said a press release from the office of City Police Commissioner. Police said they believed it to be a case of suicide.

The Lanson group of companies is a $100 million conglomerate with key interests in food manufacturing and exports, automobile dealership and biotechnology. Lanson Ventures is the division which exports papads.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.