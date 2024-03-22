GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Language of freedom struggle needs to be brought back’

‘Performance as Politics’, displaying works of over 250 artists, photographers, and writers, showcasing India’s plural and inclusive culture, held by the Asian College of Journalism and Sahmat, a national art collective

March 22, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Amjad Qadri Alkasnazani, a Dafs artist, performing at the ‘Performance as Politics’ event held in Taramani on Friday.

Amjad Qadri Alkasnazani, a Dafs artist, performing at the ‘Performance as Politics’ event held in Taramani on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Democracy is being tattered each and every day, and we are filled with what we need to talk about and what we need to oppose, said actor Rohini Molleti at an art performance organised by Asian College of Journalism and Sahmat, a national art collective, on Friday.

“Everything is being changed. Right from the education policy [which] is changing many things, eradicating the role of Muslims, the downtrodden, and communists, who have fought for freedom, are still fighting for this democracy,” she said, speaking as the special guest at ‘Performance as Politics’, in which Bharatanatyam artist Nrithya Pillai and Amjad Qadri Alkasnazani, a Dafs artist, performed.

“Our language has to change. I don’t know what language we used during the freedom struggle. It went everywhere. We need to bring it back,” Ms. Molleti said.

The event was part of an exhibition displaying works of over 250 artists, photographers, and writers, showcasing India’s plural and inclusive culture.

“It is a particularly difficult time to dance dealing with religious majoritarianism. Exclusionary politics has become an important part of the lives of many marginalised groups today. Bharatanatyam serves as the perfect vehicle for Hindutva politics,” said Ms. Pillai, adding that at the heart of Bharatanatyam, lies social justice.

With India’s cultural space at an inflection point within the performing arts, Ms. Pillai said that in some ways, cultural dimensions of earlier nationalism took the Hindu majoritarianism for granted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.