‘Language of freedom struggle needs to be brought back’

March 22, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Chennai

Democracy is being tattered each and every day, and we are filled with what we need to talk about and what we need to oppose, said actor Rohini Molleti at an art performance organised by Asian College of Journalism and Sahmat, a national art collective, on Friday.

“Everything is being changed. Right from the education policy [which] is changing many things, eradicating the role of Muslims, the downtrodden, and communists, who have fought for freedom, are still fighting for this democracy,” she said, speaking as the special guest at ‘Performance as Politics’, in which Bharatanatyam artist Nrithya Pillai and Amjad Qadri Alkasnazani, a Dafs artist, performed.

“Our language has to change. I don’t know what language we used during the freedom struggle. It went everywhere. We need to bring it back,” Ms. Molleti said.

The event was part of an exhibition displaying works of over 250 artists, photographers, and writers, showcasing India’s plural and inclusive culture.

“It is a particularly difficult time to dance dealing with religious majoritarianism. Exclusionary politics has become an important part of the lives of many marginalised groups today. Bharatanatyam serves as the perfect vehicle for Hindutva politics,” said Ms. Pillai, adding that at the heart of Bharatanatyam, lies social justice.

With India’s cultural space at an inflection point within the performing arts, Ms. Pillai said that in some ways, cultural dimensions of earlier nationalism took the Hindu majoritarianism for granted.