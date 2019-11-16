Lack of illumination on Mambakkam Main Road poses a threat to motorists

Lack of illumination on Mambakkam Main Road is posing a challenge to road users. The stretch facilitates easy connectivity to Ponmar, Karanai and Velachery Main Road in Medavakkam and at certain sections, there are no lamp posts to help motorists commute safely.

A few lamp posts have been installed at Vengaivasal and near Gangai Amman Kovil Street.

Residents say that representations to both Medavakkam and Vengaivasal Panchayats seeking lighting facility remain unheeded.

The stretch also lacks speed-breakers which makes the commute even more unsafe.

“The road is used by hundreds of motorists to reach Medavakkam, Perumbakkam, Mambakkam and Siruseri. Driving on the stretch after sunset is scary and dangerous. Steps should be taken at the earliest to install lamp posts and lay speed breakers on the stretch to prevent accidents,” N.K. Raja, a motorist, and a resident of Perumbakkam, said.

“The walking space abutting the stretch at Vengaivasal is dumped with garbage. During the rains, the space becomes slushy and slippery adding to the woes of the pedestrians," S. Srinivasan, a pedestrian and a resident of Vengaivasal, said.