Chennai

KVPY exam case to be heard today

The Madras High Court on Monday decided to hear on Tuesday a public interest litigation petition which had insisted upon conducting the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) examination, for gaining fellowship in basic sciences, in regional languages too and not just in English and Hindi.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu adjourned the matter by a day to accommodate Additional Solicitor General R. Sankaranarayanan, appearing on behalf of the Centre. The court had already ordered postponement of the exam originally scheduled to be held on November 7.


