Kurinchi Nagar gets 50 CCTVs

Kurinchi Nagar, Peerkankaranai, has been networked with 50 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
St. Thomas Mount Deputy Commissioner of Police M.S. Muthuswamy inaugurated the cameras at a function held in the locality on Sunday. Selaiyur Assistant Commissioner of Police R. Srinivasalu and other police officials participated.
Mr. Muthuswamy said the police were focussing on improving the safety of the residents through the “third eye” concept.
As part of the project, police officials undertook a maintenance campaign, and more than 750 CCTV cameras, which were already installed, were cleaned and cameras that were not working were repaired. The campaign covered several police station limits, including Chitlapakkam and Peerkankaranai.
