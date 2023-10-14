Kolu displays in the spotlight 

October 14, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST

The Hindu Downtown’s annual Kolu Kondattam contest in back. The event is an opportunity for the publication to celebrate Navarathri with its readers. Residents from across Chennai participate in the event.

To enter Kolu Kondattam 2023, one has to send photographs of their kolu display along with a picture of themselves. Each image should not exceed 20 MB. To enhance their chances of winning, they may include a pack of Mangaldeep Agarbatti in the Kolu display photos.

Have your imaginative Kolu display, capture a photo, and upload it at bit.ly/ChnKolu23 or scan the provided QR Code. The deadline to receive entries is October 21. The Kolus will be evaluated on the basis of their themes, descriptions and look. Details about the arrangement and creative elements incorporated into it should be mentioned. A panel of judges will select the winners. This contest is being conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai.

For more information, visit our microsite; or call us at 9841298938 / 8148748183.

NAC Jewellers is the title sponsor. The event is co-presented by Mangaldeep Agarbatti and in association with Coir On Matresses. Gopuram Products, Rajamanicka Mudaliyar Company, Kanchipuram Aringar Anna Silk Cooperative Society are the Associate Sponsors; Madras Coffee House is the Food Partner; and Saraswathi Vidyalaya is the venue partner. Gift sponsors are Viveks, Naga, P.S Tamarind, Home One, Cotton House Thiruvanmiyur, Seeman Textiles, Vivekanandha Sarees, Maestro Electric Steam Cooker, Hari’s Mylapore.