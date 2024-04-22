GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kodai Nataka Vizha gets under way in Chennai

Organised by Kartik Fine Arts, the 33rd edition of the festival will showcase 12 new social stage plays by various theatre troupes

April 22, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 12-day long Kodai Nataka Vizha of Kartik Fine Arts (KFA) began at Narada Gana Sabha in Chennai on Monday.

Inaugurating the 33rd annual festival, which will showcase 12 new social stage plays by various theatre troupes, E.S.L. Narasimhan, former Governor of Telengana, appreciated KFA for encouraging troupes, including ones led by Kathadi Ramamurthi, Y. Gee. Mahendra, and T.V. Varadharajan.

Ramkumar Ganesan, Managing Director, Sivaji Productions, said drama had been in existence for over 2,000 years and urged KFA to continue patronising promising theatre groups. He added that his family would institute an award at KFA’s Nataka Vizha for excellence in writing-direction in the name of late actor Sivaji Ganesan. Srikanth, KFA president, said the drama festival, which would feature plays by troupes including Dummies Drama, Koothapiran Navabharath, Gurukulam Original Boys Co., Legally Yours, and Komal Theatre, would conclude on May 3.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.