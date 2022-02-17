It will have 13 hybrid operation theatres, intensive care units, facilities for emergency care and burns care

The new block under construction at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital will have 410 beds. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

“We have built up to two floors and the third floor has been partially completed. ”PWD Official

It will have 13 hybrid operation theatres, intensive care units, facilities for emergency care and burns care

The Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital will get a new block with six floors by this year end. The Public Works Department (PWD) has completed nearly 40% of the ₹ 149.54-crore project so far.

Spread over 2.49 lakh sq.ft., the tower block is coming up under the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project and with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Officials of the PWD said work was in full swing. “We have built up to two floors and the third floor has been partially completed. It would have 13 hybrid operation theatres, intensive care units, facilities for emergency care and burns care,” said an official.

The old block, built in the 1960s, was pulled down to begin construction of the tower block that would have 410 beds. Besides ICU beds, the building would have wards for cardiology, urology, nephrology and a poison unit. There would be laboratories and a central sterile supply department.

“We are providing other facilities for smooth functioning of the tower block and ensure a green environment. The premises will have a sewage treatment plant,” the official said.

A drinking water treatment facility that could provide 15,000 litres an hour would be set up for the benefit of patients and visitors. Moreover, solar panel system would be installed in the hospital to ensure uninterrupted flow of electricity during surgery or other procedures.

Solar-powered water heaters with a capacity of 3,000 litres an hour will be fitted in the new block. Six lifts and ramps will be provided. The tower block will be ready for occupation by December, said the officials.