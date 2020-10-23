Kilpauk, Kasimedu cemeteries to remain closed on All Souls Day that falls on Nov. 2

The Madras Cemeteries Board Trust has decided to close the gates of Kilpauk and Kasimedu cemeteries, which are under its control, on All Souls Day that falls on November 2. This was done in consultation with the Archbishop of Madras Mylapore and Bishop in Chennai, Church of South India Diocese of Madras.
According to a press release, it was decided to keep the cemeteries closed on November 2 based on the State government’s advice on precautionary measures to be taken during the pandemic. The decision was taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.
People are requested to refrain from visiting the cemeteries on that day as there will be no prayer services. However, they may pay homage to the departed souls at the cemeteries on the other days in November, the release added.
