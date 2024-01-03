GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kilambakkam bus terminus | Protest against operation of long-distance buses through service road

The police officials later held talks with the school authorities and the motorists to make alternate arrangements for having a separate entry and exit to avoid congestion on the service road of GST Road

January 03, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam in Chennai. File

A view of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Tension prevailed near the recently-inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus after a group of motorists went on a protest on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 against the operation of long-distance buses on the service road along the GST Road in Chennai.

The protest led to the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses being held up for more than 30 minutes. However, Tambaram traffic police visited the scene and dispersed the protesters. 

Passengers concerned about last-mile connectivity at Kilambakkam bus terminus

A senior police officer said a group of parents whose children are studying in a private school located on the service road of the GST Road near Kilambakkam bus terminus protested citing the heavy traffic caused by the operation of the bus services.

All these years, the service road near the bus terminus was not in much use and the motorists bringing their children to the school crossed the GST Road and drove the vehicles in the wrong direction to avoid taking a U-turn at the Vandalur signal and proceed on the service road to drop their children in the school.

With the opening of the bus terminus, all buses bound for southern districts take the service road before reaching the GST Road to avoid causing traffic jam on the national highway. 

The police officials later held talks with the school authorities and the motorists to make alternate arrangements for having a separate entry and exit to avoid congestion on the service road of GST Road. 

