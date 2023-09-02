HamberMenu
Kilambakkam bus terminus built as per barrier-free and inclusive design norms, says CMDA official

September 02, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 06:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, which is nearing completion. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The newly-built Kilambakkam bus terminus has all the features making it barrier-free for persons with disabilities, said an official of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which is executing the project.

All the provisions had been made to ensure easy access and movement of persons with disabilities, the CMDA clarified.

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (Taratdac) and the Disability Rights India (DRA) had flagged the issue of lack of amenities for persons with disabilities.

A senior official of the CMDA said the bus terminus had several features adhering to the accessibility norms as per the “Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier-Free Built Environment for Persons with Disabilities and Elderly Persons.”

Wheelchair accessibility, tactile flooring, and designated accessible toilets following universal barrier-free design standards had been incorporated in the facility. The CMDA is setting up ticket counters as per the accessibility guidelines as it strives to be inclusive in all its designs of civic infrastructure facilities, the official said. 

On August 28, S. Namburajan, Vice-President of Taratdac, said that a team of office-bearers visited the soon-to-be opened Kilambakam Bus Terminus. “We have requested the Chief Minister to ensure that a complete inspection and audit is conducted before the bus terminus begins functioning. The audit should involve members of disability rights organisations as well as officials from the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, and the CMDA,” he said. 

Stating that while efforts had been made to make some parts of the bus terminus accessible, the Taratdac said more should be done, which includes ensuring that tactile flooring was in all the places and ensuring special facilities for persons with severe disabilities to park their vehicles close to the buses. 

“Provisions need to be made to set up digital displays and signages across the terminus for persons who are hearing-impaired and speech-impaired. While human guides are there in Metro stations, we request that they be appointed at the bus terminus as well,” Mr. Namburajan said. 

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the government had been striving to improve the basic amenities of persons with disabilities in all government buildings. The Kilambakkam  bus terminus is being constructed taking into consideration the requirements of persons with disabilities with utmost care by installing lifts, toilets, ticket counters and adequate wheelchairs, he added.

