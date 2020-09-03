Key intersection in Ambattur closed

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, traffic volume is getting back to what they used to be in pre-COVID days. And the police are on their toes to keep the roads safe for motorists,

Recently, a foot-high concrete median came up at the intersection of Ambattur Estate Road and Third Main Road as an accident-prevention measure.

As per the arrangement, motorists coming from all roads that intersect at the junction have to travel around 100 metres on Third Main Road to take a 'U' turn and then head towards industrial units in Pattaravakkam, Athipet and Ayappakkam.

The traffic signal at the intersection was also removed thereby allowing for continuous movement of vehicles on Third Main Road.

Container and trailer lorries constitute a majority of vehicles on Third Main Road. Coming from the Kolkata Highway, these vehicles are on their way to the Chennai Bypass Road, and their destinations are the industrial units in Irungattukottai and Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram and neighbouring districts.

Prior to the lockdown, frequent accidents often involving these vehicles were reported from this section.

Third Main Road below the Chennai Bypass Road signifies a short route to Anna Nagar and Tirumangalam from Ambattur, Mannurpet, Thirumullavoyal, J.J. Nagar and Maduravoyal.

Besides motorists coming from the interior parts of Mogappair East, Ambattur, Padi, Korattur, Nolambur, Anna Nagar west use the road to reach places like Maduravoyal, Porur and Tambaram via Chennai Bypass Road.

Corporation officials point out that unlike most other busy stretches, including Second Avenue Main Road and Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road, Third Main Road is not chracterised by jaywalking except during office tea-break and lunch hours.

Further, parking of vehicles including lorries had not been allowed on the road thereby preventing lorry drivers from crossing the stretch often.