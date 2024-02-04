Kerala woman held for supplying fake papers to visa aspirants 

February 04, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police arrested a Kerala woman for supplying fake educational certificates to ineligible candidates to obtain visas from foreign embassies.

The police said on January 30 that the Regional Security Officer, U.S Consulate, Chennai, preferred a complaint against Amal Shaji of Kerala for producing fake degree certificate, fake provisional certificate and fake mark sheets of the University of Madras during the interview for obtaining visa.

In this connection, the CCB registered a case and took up investigation. During the course of investigation, Amal Shaji, disclosed that Shahina Mol, owner RISS Royal Academy of Ernakulam, had created the fake documents.

A special team arrested Shahina Mol in Ernakulam. On investigation, it was found that she had studied MBA and then started the business in the name of RISS Royal Academy to make more money in a short period. She had assisted ineligible candidates to go to foreign countries for education and work by providing them with fake educational certificates and other supporting documents, the police said. Later she changed the name of the firm as Eduwin Education Distant Consultancy.

She was arrested and brought to the city. The police also seized two CPUs, a printer, five mobile phones and fake educational documents. The accused confessed to the offence and stated that she had been making these fake educational certificates since 2018, said the police.