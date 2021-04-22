Chennai

Kauvery Hospital opens diabetes helpline

Kauvery Hospital has launched a 24x7 helpline with trained medical professionals and nurses to assist those with diabetes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Manivannan Selvaraj, founder and managing director, Kauvery Hospital, said that diabetes was the most common co-morbidity that put the lives of COVID-19 patients at risk. “As we are fighting the pandemic, we are focusing on stabilising such co-morbidities that put patients’ life at risk with COVID-19,” he said.

K. Baraneedharan, senior consultant diabetologist, stressed the need for people with diabetes to keep certain parameters, including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, in check.

Latha Rajinikanth, educationist and chairperson of Shree Dayaa Foundation, launched the helpline (+91 88802 88802) on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 12:07:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/kauvery-hospital-opens-diabetes-helpline/article34380120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY