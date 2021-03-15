Kattupalli fishermen stage protest again, demand jobs be made permanent

A little over a month after their last protest, residents of Kattupalli fishing hamlet in Tiruvallur district on Monday, staged a protest, blocking access to a private port from the land and sea, demanding that the jobs of 140 of persons from the village be made permanent.

The villagers, who staged the blockade from morning till well after noon, said that the promised meeting between officials and workers did not happen after last month’s protest.

“We need to be paid proper salaries since we have been shifted lock, stock and barrel from our village and have lost our livelihoods. We cannot survive on meagre salaries,” said Kannan, one of the fishermen.

The fishermen were also protesting the plan of the port seeking to declare a large area as a no-fishing zone. They withdrew the protest after Revenue Department officials intervened.