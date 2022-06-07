Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital gets new equipment

They were donated by the Rotary Club of Madras

The Rotary Club of Madras donated medical equipment for the intensive care unit and emergency room of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital (KKCTH).

According to a press release, an ECG machine, a non-invasive ventilator with humidifier, two multi-parameter patient monitors and four medication pumps were donated by Rotarian G. Ravindran. The equipment costs around ₹16 lakh.

J. Sridhar, Rotary District Governor, and Mohan Raman, president of Rotary Club of Madras, handed over the equipment to KKCTH in the presence of A.C. Muthiah, chairman of The CHILDS Trust. S. Chandramohan, chief executive officer of KKCTH, was among those present.