Kancheepuram police arrest 30-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for stealing gold jewellery, cash

March 27, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team of Kancheepuram district on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old history-sheeter, involved in several crimes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States, for stealing more than 196 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The accused, Satish Reddy, was arrested from a hideout in Puthur. 

A senior official said two cases were registered against Satish Reddy by Siva Kanchi police for stealing more than 196 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash from two houses belonging to silk businessmen Rajesh and Mahaveer Chand residing in Vilakkadi Koil Street.

Based on the complaints, the Kancheepuram Police Superintendent K. Shanmugam formed two special teams to identify the culprit. After verifying the footage of high resolution closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, the teams identified the culprit as Satish Reddy.

The accused, a native of Visakhapatnam, had turned into a high profile robber and was involved in stealing jewels and cash from several individual houses in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The police team zeroed on the him using the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network system. 

The police team recovered more than 88 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹36 lakh in cash. He was later sent to the police custody after being produced before a judicial magistrate. 

