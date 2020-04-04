Kamal takes potshot at PM

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday take a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking citizens to light lamps and candles for 9 minutes from 9 pm on April 5.

In a tweet, Mr. Haasan said he was looking forward to Prime Minister’s video address to the nation eagerly. “I was expecting that he would talk about the shortage of protective equipment, availability of essential goods and livelihood of poor. But, he is only talking about the torch which we picked up much before,” he said in a reference to his party symbol.