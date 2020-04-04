Chennai

Kamal takes potshot at PM

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday take a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking citizens to light lamps and candles for 9 minutes from 9 pm on April 5.

In a tweet, Mr. Haasan said he was looking forward to Prime Minister’s video address to the nation eagerly. “I was expecting that he would talk about the shortage of protective equipment, availability of essential goods and livelihood of poor. But, he is only talking about the torch which we picked up much before,” he said in a reference to his party symbol.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:44:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/kamal-takes-potshot-at-pm/article31253310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY