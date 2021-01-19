Kamal Haasan’s surgery successful, say daughters

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan’s follow-up surgery on his leg was successful, his daughters Shruthi and Akshara Haasan said in a statement.
He will return home in four to five days and will resume his political activities after taking rest for a few days.
In a press release, the daughters said that the surgery was a success and he was recuperating at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.
“The surgery was performed by orthopaedic surgeons Mohan Kumar and J. S. N. Murthy. The doctors, attendees and hospital management are taking good care of our father. He is doing well and is in good spirits and working towards a speedy recovery,” the press release said.
A health bulletin from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on Tuesday said that Mr. Kamal Haasan was admitted to the hospital for a follow-up surgery in view of a mild infection of his right leg bone.
“He underwent surgery for the removal of infective focus in the tibial bone. He is stable and recovering well,” said a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath