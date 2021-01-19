Kamal Haasan’s surgery successful, say daughters

‘He is doing well and is in good spirits and working towards a speedy recovery,’ Shruthi and Akshara Haasan said in a statement.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan’s follow-up surgery on his leg was successful, his daughters Shruthi and Akshara Haasan said in a statement.

He will return home in four to five days and will resume his political activities after taking rest for a few days.

In a press release, the daughters said that the surgery was a success and he was recuperating at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

“The surgery was performed by orthopaedic surgeons Mohan Kumar and J. S. N. Murthy. The doctors, attendees and hospital management are taking good care of our father. He is doing well and is in good spirits and working towards a speedy recovery,” the press release said.

A health bulletin from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on Tuesday said that Mr. Kamal Haasan was admitted to the hospital for a follow-up surgery in view of a mild infection of his right leg bone.

“He underwent surgery for the removal of infective focus in the tibial bone. He is stable and recovering well,” said a press release.