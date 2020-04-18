Kamal Haasan opposes fishing ban

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday criticised the State and Central governments for banning fishing for 60 days due to the breeding season but allowing international ships to fish in the Indian waters.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mr. Haasan said: “After telling the Indian fishermen, who have lost their livelihood during the [COVID-19] lockdown, that they should not fish for 60 days due to the breeding season, how is it fair to allow international fishing ships to fish in Indian waters?”

He had earlier criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the plight of the poor migrant workers during the lockdown.