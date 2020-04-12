Kamal Haasan criticises government for ban on NGOs

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan criticised the State Government’s decision to disallow NGOs from distributing essential commodities to the poor in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Haasan said that while Tamil Nadu’s neighbouring states are seeking the help of NGOs, youth and retired doctors, Tamil Nadu is impeding such efforts. “Unfortunate, my TN Government has passed an order impeding help from the willing and earnest. Oh! Respected? Ministers. No time for commission or omission. Let trained civil service personale do their job. Stay safe. No time for brownie points,” said Mr. Haasan.

He added that ‘people are watching’.

Mr. Haasan also urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to extend the lockdown. He wrote on social media: “While other state CMs take an autonomous call on lockdown, What are you waiting for, my Honourable CM? Your Master's voice? My voice is of the People and from them. Wake up sir while you sit, still in your chair,” said Mr. Haasan.