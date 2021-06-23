Kamal chats with fan fighting cancer

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan surprised his die-hard fan Saketh, who is fighting terminal brain cancer, via a Zoom call, a party release said on Wednesday.

In a video released by the party, Mr. Haasan is seen talking to his fan and encouraging him to keep fighting his illness. Mr. Saketh, who is married with two kids, is heard saying that he had nicknamed one of his kids Virumandi, after a character from Mr. Haasan’s memorable film (of the same name) against capital punishment. Referring to the recently-concluded State Assembly election, Mr. Saketh said, “Good try on your first attempt in the elections. Better luck next time.”

When Mr. Saketh asked the actor-politician about how his family was doing, the latter replied, “I am talking to one.”

Then, he told Mr. Haasan that he was in a fight and was sure to jump back in for the little ones, his wife and family.

Mr. Saketh also talked about how he saw Vishwaroopam. Mr. Haasan told him to keep fighting. “There is nobody who is born with an ‘L’ (Loser) on their forehead. The fact that you were born is a battle that you have won with 40 million of your brothers. It is a tragedy but you won. You are destined to win. Keep trying,” he said.