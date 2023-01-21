HamberMenu
‘Kaaval Karangal’ wins Skoch Gold award

The police launched the initiative in April 2021 to rescue abandoned people and also to perform last rites to the unclaimed bodies

January 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police has received the Skoch Gold award for the successful implementation of programme ‘Kaaval Karangal’ to rescue abandoned people and perform last rites to the unclaimed bodies through an NGO in the city.

“Kaaval Karangal” is an initiative of the police which was started on April 21, 2021 with an objective to rescue and care for uncared homeless citizens roaming on roads with the support of NGOs, shelter them in homes after proper medical care, shelter, counselling and ultimately reunite them with their family members.

In this drive, 3,864 homeless uncared people were rescued and among them 2,954 persons were sent to shelter homes, 479 were reunited with their families and 353 were sent to mental health hospitals, 78 persons admitted for treatment in Government Hospital. According to a press release, last rites were performed for 1,766 unclaimed bodies with the help of the volunteers.

