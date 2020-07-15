Juveniles escape from private home in Tiruvallur

Two juvenile boys, a 17-year-old and a 10-year-old, escaped from a private home for children in Tiruvallur in the early hours of Sunday.
The police are on the lookout for them. The boys removed the door latch and escaped from the facility. A FIR has been registered with the Tiruvallur town police. R.G. Anand, member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), visited the home and conducted an enquiry on Tuesday.
According to the police, there are six children in the home. The 17-year-old boy, who has been in conflict with the law regularly, was brought to the home for reformation recently.
“He is an orphan and has not been to school. Though he was provided regular counselling sessions, he wanted to leave the home,” a source said.
Meanwhile, the 10-year-old boy, who was in Class IV, was rescued by the Railway Police in 2019 as his mother was into begging. “We hope that the children will be rescued soon,” an official from the District Child Protection Unit said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath