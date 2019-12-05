Chennai

Justice delayed is justice denied: K.S. Alagiri on Chidambaram’s bail

more-in

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s bail after 106 days in the INX Media case after a long legal fight is ‘justice delayed is justice denied’.

In a tweet, he also expressed confidence that Mr. Chidambaram would continue to raise his voice against the policies of BJP government and perform his duties.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:07:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/justice-delayed-is-justice-denied-ks-alagiri-on-chidambarams-bail/article30170882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY