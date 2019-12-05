Justice delayed is justice denied: K.S. Alagiri on Chidambaram’s bail

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s bail after 106 days in the INX Media case after a long legal fight is ‘justice delayed is justice denied’.
In a tweet, he also expressed confidence that Mr. Chidambaram would continue to raise his voice against the policies of BJP government and perform his duties.
