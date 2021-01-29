J.P. Nadda to visit T.N., Puducherry

BJP president J.P. Nadda will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for three days and will hold meetings with the party leaders and address public meetings in Madurai and Puducherry.
Mr. Nadda will reach Madurai on Friday night.
On January 30, he will visit the Meenakshi Amman temple, and will hold meetings with the party’s core committee, social media volunteers and others.
In the evening, he is scheduled to address a public meeting, following which he will address a meeting of the party’s office-bearers. On January 31, Mr. Nadda will reach Puducherry, where he will again hold a meeting with the party’s core committee. He will also address a public meeting around 11 a.m.
Following that, he will hold a lunch meeting with the BJP’s alliance partners in the Union Territory.
Mr. Nadda was scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in December last but the visit was postponed after he contracted COVID-19.
The BJP president had recently taken part in Tamil magazine Thuglak’s anniversary event in Chennai on Pongal day.
